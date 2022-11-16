Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Adele dominate Grammy Award nominations

Beyoncé and Adele are the stars to beat at the 2023 Grammy Awards, and will go head-to-head for all the major prizes, the BBC reports.

Both artists have been nominated for album of the year – Adele for her sumptuous fourth album 30, and Beyoncé for her dancefloor opus Renaissance.

Adele’s single Easy On Me and Beyoncé’s Break My Soul are each up for song and record of the year.

British stars Harry Styles and Coldplay are also in the running for best album, alongside Swedish pop icons Abba.

The quartet have received their first ever album of the year nomination for last year’s Voyage – which saw them emerge from a 39-year hibernation.

The nominations were announced on Tuesday, and Beyoncé leads the pack with nine overall – including nods in the dance and R&B categories.

She is now tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, with a total of 88, overtaking Sir Paul McCartney and Quincy Jones.