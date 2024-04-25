Armenia to open Consulate General in Tabriz, Iran

Armenia will open a Consulate General in Tabriz, Iran. The decision was approved by teh Government today.

According to the government, in 2022 the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran reached an agreement to increase the trade turnover between the two countries to one and then to three billion US dollars. The activities of the Armenian Consulate General in Tabriz can contribute to the development of Armenia-Iran economic relations.

Since October, the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been operating in the city of Kapan, Syunik region. The establishment of the Consulate General in Tabriz will ensure the implementation of the principle of reciprocity, the Government says.