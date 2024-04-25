20 border markers installed based on geodetic measurements, Armenian government says

As of April 25, 2024, twenty border markers have been installed based on geodetic measurements as part of the work to define the coordinates on the border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the government informs. The work of expert groups of the two states continues.



Expert groups from Armenia and Azerbaijan have began the process of clarifying coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground, in accordance with the agreements reached following the 8th meeting of the border commissions of the two countries.