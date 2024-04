We commit to telling the stories of Armenian Genocide victims so they are never lost to history – Samantha Power

Today, we mourn those killed during the Armenian Genocide and commit to telling their stories so they are never lost to history, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said in a post on X.

“I am inspired by the resiliency of the Armenian people and all they have built, but we can never forget. Honored to have paid my respects last year,” Power said as she shared a photo from the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan.