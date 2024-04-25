Uruguay MFA commemorates Armenian Genocide anniversary

The Foreign Ministry of Uruguay commemorated the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, reminding that the country’s Parliament was the first in the world to declare April 24 as “Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Martyrs.”

“As a result of the genocide, tens of thousands of Armenians had to settle in different countries. In Uruguay, the Armenian community has not only been integrated in an exemplary manner, but also constitutes a relevant part of the society, to whose richness and diversity it has contributed,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The Oriental Republic of Uruguay and the Republic of Armenia maintain excellent bilateral relations, which have been strengthened in recent years with high-level reciprocal visits and the opening of the respective resident Embassies, in Yerevan (in September 2021) and in Montevideo ( in October 2023). The latter was inaugurated by the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyán, on the occasion of his visit to Uruguay on March 21,” the Ministry said.

“Uruguay wishes for the development and prosperity of the Armenian State and people, within a framework of regional peace and stability, based on respect for International Law and its fundamental principles,” the Foreign Ministry stated.