Satellite imagery dated April 4 shows that the destruction of the Ghazanchetsots cemetery in Shushi is complete, the Caucasus Heritage Watch reports.

This marks the first destruction of a cemetery since the International Court of Justice ordered Azerbaijan to prevent and punish attacks on Armenian cultural heritage.

DESTRUCTION ALERT: Satellite imagery dated April 4 shows that the destruction of the Ghazanchetsots cemetery in Shusha is complete. This marks the first destruction of a cemetery since the @CIJ_ICJ ordered Azerbaijan to prevent and punish attacks on Armenian cultural heritage.1/3 pic.twitter.com/nHvmmIGej0 — CaucasusHeritageWatch (@CaucasusHW) April 19, 2024

Damage to the cemetery began in October, as CHW reported in an alert on Nov 27. At that point, it was not too late to stop the destruction. But by December 2023 it was almost gone.