Rep. Dina Titus to lead bipartisan sanctions legislation against Azerbaijan

Member of US Congress Dina Titus will lead bipartisan sanctions legislation against Azerbaijan, calling for strict enforcement of US sanctions against Aliyev aides responsible for Artsakh war crimes and rights abuses, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Rep. Dina Titus announced plans to introduce the Azerbaijan Sanctions Review Act during the Congressional commemoration of the Armenian Genocide last week.

“This will impose various sanctions on Azerbaijani officials who directed or carried out the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh. It’s time that we make them pay – impose costs on them for this kind of action,” stated Rep. Titus.

The draft bill would lead to the sanctioning of over 40 Azerbaijani officials who have played an active and chief role in undermining the rule of law and human rights in the country. It would require the Biden administration to determine within 180 days of its passage whether a list of Azerbaijani officials included in the bill qualifies for sanctions under existing U.S. legislation, including the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, as well as the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act.