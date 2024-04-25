Memorandum of Cooperation signed between Armenian National Academy of Sciences and Athens Academy

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed today between the Armenian National Academy of Sciences and the Athens Academy.



The Armenian side was represented by the President of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, academician Ashot Saghyan, and the Greek side by the president of the Athens Academy, professor Stamatios Krimigis.



Former President of Greece, member of the Academy of Athens Professor Prokopios Pavlopoulos, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan, former President of the Academy of Athens Michael Stathopoulos and General Secretary of the Academy of Athens Christos Zerefos were also present at the signing ceremony.



The memorandum provides an opportunity for the development of joint scientific programs and cooperation. The memorandum will provide an opportunity to start mutual visits, launch professional training programs, implement joint scientific initiatives and implement exchange programs.



The parties agreed that long-term and short-term cooperation in various directions may include the implementation of joint scientific research programs in Greece and Armenia, as well as the organization of joint events, conferences, summer schools, exchange programs for scientists, publication of joint scientific materials.