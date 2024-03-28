Culture Moves Europe: Organizations from Armenia and Georgia selected as residency hosts

Two cultural organizations from Armenia and one from Georgia are among the 114 selected in the second call for residency hosts under the Culture Moves Europe project, funded by the EU’s Creative Europe programme, EU Neighbors East reports.

The total estimated grant is more than €1.8 million with individual grant per project depending on its duration (between 22 and 299 days) and the number of invited artists.

The selected projects plan to host 449 artists and cultural professionals coming from different Creative Europe countries, who will be selected in the second phase of the procedure.

The residency projects will take place in 35 different Creative Europe countries.

Visual arts, music and performing arts are the sectors with the most projects selected. Cultural heritage, design and fashion design, literature and architecture account for a little over 30% of selected projects all combined. A third of selected hosts applied with projects that engage with the New European Bauhaus.

In Armenia, the selected projects will be hosted by the HayArt cultural centre, in the music sector, and Art Basis in the visual arts sector.

In Georgia, the National Trust of Georgia will host a project in the literature section.

Selected hosts have until 15 June to confirm the names of artists they are inviting, and the first projects might start already beginning of April.

For artists interested in participating in those projects, match-making sessions with host organizations will be organized online on 5 April and 12 April.

A third call for residency hosts is currently open under the Culture Moves Europe project, open to organizations registered and based in one of the 40 Creative Europe countries. It supports them to welcome up to 5 international artists and cultural professionals for a residency project lasting between 22 and 180 days. The deadline for applications is 15 May.