Ararat Tower in Limassol lights up in colors of Armenian flag on Genocide anniversary

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 25, 2024, 22:38
Ararat Tower in Limassol, Cyprus, was lit with the tricolor of Armenia in honor of the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24, the Armenian Embassy in Greece and Cyprus informs.

