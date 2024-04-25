Ararat Tower in Limassol lights up in colors of Armenian flag on Genocide anniversary

Ararat Tower in Limassol, Cyprus, was lit with the tricolor of Armenia in honor of the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24, the Armenian Embassy in Greece and Cyprus informs.
