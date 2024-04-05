Hard rock band Kiss sells brand and songs for $300m

The hard rock band Kiss has sold its back catalogue of songs to a Swedish music investor for a figure thought to be upwards of $300m, the BBC reports.

Stockholm-based Pophouse Entertainment also bought the group’s brand, likeness and intellectual property.

The sale marks the band’s retirement from live performances on their End of the Road World Tour.

Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen have also sold their back catalogues for multi-million dollar figures.

Both artists sold to big music houses for $500m and $450m respectively.

In their 1970s heyday the band produced such hits as Rock and Roll All Nite and God of Thunder.

In 1983 they appeared without face paint for the first time and enjoyed something of a resurgence. This was known as their “unmasking”. They later re-masked in the late 1990s.