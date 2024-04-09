Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to screen “The Color of Pomegranates” on Parajanov’s 100th birthday

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is set to screen Sergei Parajanov’s beloved film “The Color of Pomegranates,” as well as a restoration world premiere of Mikhail Vartanov’s poetic documentary, “Parajanov: The Last Spring,” on Friday, April 19 on the occasion of Sergei Parajanov’s 100th birth anniversary..

“Parajanov: The Last Spring” is set to screen in Los Angeles for the first time in nearly 15 years, while “The Color of Pomegranates” is commonly referred to as one of the greatest films ever made. This historic event marks the first-ever screening of an Armenian film at the Academy Museum.

The Academy Museum is a film museum located in Los Angeles California that opened in 2021 and was constructed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy Museum is the first large-scale museum of its kind in the United States, and is dedicated to the history, science, and cultural impact of the film industry.

The screenings are presented in partnership with the UCLA Film & Television Archive, with community partnership support provided by the Armenian Film Society.