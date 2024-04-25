India responds to Azerbaijani criticism over delivery of weapons to Armenia

India has responded to Azerbaijani criticism over delivery of weapons to Armenia.

“We have good relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, but apart from that we have a policy to promote defense exports,” Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India Randhir Jaiswal told a daily briefing.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that his country cannot wait idly while France, India and Greece arm Armenia. According to him, the listed states “do this openly and demonstratively and even try to prove something to Baku this way.”