Chile establishes April 24 as National Day of Commemoration of Armenian Genocide Victims

The Chamber of Deputies of Chile approved a bill today, establishing April 24 of each year as the National Day of Commemoration of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Head of Chile-Armenia Friendship Group Cristián Araya called it “a small gesture in the face of the barbarism suffered by a Christian people who continue to be persecuted and harassed.“

🇨🇱 🇦🇲 Hoy fue aprobado por la Cámara de Diputados de Chile el proyecto de ley que establece el 24 de abril como el día nacional por las víctimas del genocidio Armenio.

Un pequeño gesto ante la barbarie sufrida por un pueblo cristiano y que sigue siendo perseguido y hostilizado.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Chile Hovhannes Virabyan welcomed Cristián Araya’s initiative and expressed gratitude to all lawmakers that voted in favor. “To recognize is to prevent,” he said.