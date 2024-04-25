Russia reiterates willingness to assist Armenia, Azerbaijan with border delimitation – Zakharova

Russia confirms readiness to continue consultative assistance on border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of trilateral agreements between Moscow, Baku and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing with journalists.

“We confirm our readiness to provide further consultative assistance to the parties on delimitation based on trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the diplomat said.

She stressed that the Russian side supports the settlement of all issues related to the delimitation of the state border of the two countries “exclusively by political and diplomatic means.” “We proceed from the fact that the agreements must be of stable, balanced and mutually acceptable character,” Zakharova continued.

On Tuesday, the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan announced the installation of the first border post on the border between the countries.