US has a responsibility to prevent another Armenian Genocide and hold Aliyev accountable – Rep. Pallone

Today, as we commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and remember the 1.5 million Armenians who were murdered by the Ottoman Turks, we must speak out to ensure history is not repeated, Congressman Frank Pallone said in a statement on the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Unfortunately, he said, the Armenian people continue to face threats to this day.

“After forcibly removing thousands of Armenians from Artsakh, Aliyev continues to commit gross human rights violations against the Armenian people. These actions will continue to escalate if Aliyev is not held accountable for his genocidal actions and threats on Armenian territory,” the Congressman stated.

“As we acknowledge the strength of the Armenian people today, we must recognize the clear parallels between the crimes of the past and the ongoing crimes Azerbaijan is committing. The U.S. has a responsibility to prevent another Armenian Genocide and hold Aliyev accountable,” Rep. Pallone said.