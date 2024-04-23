Cher to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Armenian American singer Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisdian) will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Armenian Film Society informs.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame documents the history of rock music and the artists, producers, engineers, and other notable figures and personnel who have influenced its development.

In December 2023, however, Cher expressed her dissatisfaction with the fact that she was not already in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, despite having number one songs in each of the last seven decades. “I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars,” Cher said. “I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+ with an airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the following day.