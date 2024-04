Aznavouriana: French cello sensation Camille Thomas celebrates Charles Aznavour with her new album

French cellist Camille Thomas has released the album “Aznavouriana” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Charles Aznavour.

Accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia conducted by Sergey Smbatyan, the cellist recorded instrumental arrangements of 15 songs of the great artist for cello and orchestra, expressing his love and respect for Aznavour’s works.