Screening of The Color of Pomegranate at UNESCO HQ marked the start Parajanov’s centennial events

The screening of The Color of Pomegranate at UNESCO headquarters marked the start of the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Sergei Parajanov.

The delegation led by Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports ZHanna Andreasyan participate in the event.

Opening remarks were delivered by Minister Zhanna Andreasyan, Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France Hasmik Tolmajian, UNESCO Deputy Director General for Culture Ernesto Ottone.

Expressing gratitude to UNESCO leadership for their support and the attendees for their participation, Zhanna Andreasyan noted: “Sergei Parajanov is the embodiment of a creative genius, a renowned master whose films deeply fascinate audiences around the world and are an integral part of the world’s cultural heritage.” The Minister particularly appreciated the role of UNESCO in the preservation of cultural heritage and promotion of cultural diversity.

The film screening was followed by a discussion led by French-Armenian director and actor Serzh Avetikyan.

As part of the jubilee events, a photo exhibition dedicated to Sergei Parajanov and the “Cinema Temple” installation, which is based on the film “The Color of the Pomegranate”, will be held at the UNESCO headquarters from April 3-10.