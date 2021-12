Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football within six months of joining Barcelona from Manchester City.

Aguero, 33, made only five appearances for the Catalan side as a result of injuries and health problems since moving to Spain.

He was taken to hospital on 30 October after experiencing “chest discomfort” during a 1-1 draw with Alaves.

Aguero finishes his career with 427 goals in 786 games.