Mkhitaryan calls chance for Inter Milan to clinch Serie A Vs AC Milan “crazy” and “historic”

Henrikh Mkhitaryan feels that the chance for Inter Milan to clinch the Serie A title against AC Milan is “crazy” and “historic.”

The Armenian spoke to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset ahead of next week’s derby clash with Milan.

Mkhitaryan remarked that “If it were to happen, it would be the first time in the history of Serie A.”

Inter are now right on the verge of clinching the Serie A title.

The only team who would be capable of catching the Nerazzurri, mathematically speaking, are city rivals Milan.

“Being able to win the derby and the title at the same time is a crazy and historic opportunity,” the 35-year-old midfielder added.