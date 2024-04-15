Mkhitaryan aims at his first European League title looks, says will not get a tattoo if crowned Italian Champion

A pillar of the Nerazzurri midfield, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has featured in every single one of Inter’s 32 league games so far this season, with his latest appearance coming against Cagliari.

It finished 2-2 at San Siro after the Nerazzurri were pegged back twice by the visiting side. Nevertheless, the Nerazzurri have maintained their 14-point advantage over second-place AC Milan, who they’ll face next on Monday 22 April.

“This is not a step backwards. It’s true we wanted the three points and got one, but we continue our journey and want to win the Scudetto,” Mkhitaryan told DAZN.

Many assumed that the Armenian veteran would be rested on SUnday, especially as he is one yellow card away from suspension with the Derby della Madonnina coming up.

Instead, he again started and is seemingly the first name Simone Inzaghi writes on the teamsheet.

“I feel good and especially now we only play one game a week, I don’t feel the need to rest. I am only sorry for my teammates that I am not giving them more time on the field, but the coach makes the decisions.”

“I look after myself, I sleep well, eat well, train well with hep from the staff. I want to show that I am ready, to play and enjoy myself,” Mkhitaryan said.

Inzaghi was asked if he would get a tattoo to celebrate the Scudetto, but replied he doesn’t like them. Mkhitaryan says: “I don’t like tattoos either. I don’t have any and will not get any.”

Mkhitaryan says the first European League title of his career will “remain in my mind and in the history books.”