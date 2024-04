Less than a minute

Two-time Vice-Champion of the World, European Champion Varazdat Lalayan clinched the gold at the Weightlifting World Cup under way Phuket, Thailand․

Lalayan won the heavyweight (+109 kg) competition with a result of 463 kg (210+253 kg).

Two-time Olympic Vice-Champion, two-time World and European Champion Simon Martirosyan took the fourth place with the result of 440 kg (195+245).