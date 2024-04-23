Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Serie A title with Inter

Former Armenia international hHenrikh Mkhitaryan has won the Serie A title with Inter.

Inter are the Champions of Italy for 2023-24 after beating rivals Milan in the Derby della Madonnina, making it their 20th Serie A title, so they can forever more wear two stars, Football-Italia reports.

In Italian football, a star is a permanent fixture on the jersey for every 10 Serie A titles won and so far only Juventus have been able to wear more than one.

It was a race between the San Siro cousins, who were both on 19 going into this season, but Inter got there first thanks to a head-to-head victory in the derby this evening.

This is Simone Inzaghi’s first Scudetto of his coaching career, having previously won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana at both Inter and Lazio.

His Nerazzurri were top of the table for almost the entire season, dipping down to second only once following a 2-2 draw with Bologna in Week 8.

They will not be able to match the all-time record of 102 Serie A points set by Antonio Conte’s Juventus, but it is a remarkable campaign with 27 wins, five draws and only one defeat.

Their sole loss was 2-1 at home to Sassuolo on September 27.