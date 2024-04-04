Armenia joins Juventus Academy initiative

Armenia has joined the Juventus Academy initiative, the club informs on social media.

“Armenia joins the Juventus Academy initiative, kicking off on-field activities in the upcoming sports season,” reads a post on Juventus’s official Facebook page.

The Juventus Academy project was born to bring Juventus’ colors, methods and values to as many kids as possible.

With over 80 academies from all continents, it offers both the teaching and development of football skills and educational training, accompanying young players in their growth, from introduction to the game to maturity, and not exclusively within the sport.

All programs are available, regardless of the level of the participants, and the activities are based on respect for their mental and physical well-being. Fun is at the center of all the proposed activities.