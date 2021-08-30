Messi makes PSG debut in 2-0 win

Lionel Messi made his Paris St-Germain debut as a 66th-minute substitute in a 2-0 win at Reims in Ligue 1, the BBC reports.

The Argentine, wearing his new number 30 PSG shirt, received a standing ovation as he replaced his friend Neymar in front of a sell-out crowd.

It was the first club game of his career for a team other than Barcelona.

“He is still far away from his best form but he has been training well and he will be fit in the next two weeks,” boss Mauricio Pochettino told Amazon.

“We are waiting for the best from him. I’m very happy that he made his debut. It was very important for him.

“He was good, from his first touches he gave the team peace of mind. It’s good for him to start with a win.

“It was good to hear the crowd cheering for him, not just our supporters, it’s something Leo has earned.”

Kylian Mbappe scored both goals on what could be his final appearance for the club, with Real Madrid keen to sign him before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Real Madrid have made a 160m euro bid to sign the 22-year-old, who has now scored 135 goals in 175 games for PSG.