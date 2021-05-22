Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga goalscoring record

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski scored in the last minute of the season to break Gerd Muller’s 49-year record of Bundesliga goals in a campaign, the BBC reports.

Lewandowski looked poised to be frustrated but pounced in the 90th minute for his 41st goal of the season.

The Poland striker now has 53 goals in 46 games for club and country heading into Euro 2020.

The home side scored four times in the first half against Augsburg with Manuel Neuer also saving a penalty.