Pep Guardiola reportedly held talks with Lionel Messi

Before handing in a transfer request at Camp Nou, the Argentina ace spoke with his former coach.

Pep Guardiola has recently held talks with Lionel Messi and would be delighted to be reunited with the want away Barcelona star at Manchester City, Goal.com reports.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has stunned the Camp Nou side by handing in a transfer request and asking to activate a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for free.

Barcelona, though, insist he still has a €700 million release clause in his contract, which runs until 2021, and that is set to be a contentious issue regarding his demand to leave.

According to Goal, Guardiola is very interested in signing the 33-year-old and City are one of the few clubs with the financial muscle capable of absorbing the Argentina international’s wage.

The relationship between the two men remains very close, having worked previously together at Barca, where Messi has spent the entire duration of his senior career after first moving to the club in 2001.