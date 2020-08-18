Ronald Koeman will be the new manager of Barcelona, club president says

Ronald Koeman will be the new manager of Barcelona, says club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, the BBC reports.

The 57-year-old, who is manager of the Netherlands, is set to join the La Liga runners-up this week.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday night, Bartomeu said: “Koeman is the one we’ve chosen. If nothing goes wrong he will be the head coach next season.”

Koeman flew to Barcelona on Tuesday to finalise a deal with the club.

Koeman, who played for the Catalan giants between 1989 and 1995 and helped the club to four league titles and the European Cup, has a contract with the Dutch FA which runs until the 2022 World Cup.

Barcelona parted company with sporting director Eric Abidal on Tuesday, one day after relieving head coach Quique Setien of his duties.

The dismissals come after the club’s humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last eight on Friday.