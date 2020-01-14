Barcelona sack Valverde, Quique Setien announced as new head coach

Barcelona have announced the dismissal of head coach Ernesto Valverde, with Quique Setientaking charge of the Spanish champions on that deal that runs until 2022.

“Agreement between FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde to end his contract as manager of the first team. Thank you for everything, Ernesto. Best of luck in the future,” the club said in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona and Quique Setién have reached an agreement for the latter to become first team coach until 30 June 2022.

The man from Cantabria in the north of Spain comes to Barça after having had spells at Racing Santander, Poli Ejido, Logroñés, Lugo, Las Palmas and Betis, his previous club in the 2018/19 season. Throughout his career he has been a proponent of possession based, attacking football that has been attractive to the fans.

As a player Setién was a midfielder who excelled with Racing Santander over 12 seasons in two separate spells. He also featured for Atlético Madrid where he won the Spanish Super Cup as well as enjoying spells at Logroñés and Levante.