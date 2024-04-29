Armenian FM briefs Chairman of Qatar’s Consultative Council on Crossroads of Peace initiative

On an official visit to Doha, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Hassan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim, Chairman of the Consultative Council of the State of Qatar.

The sides emphasized the importance of developing political dialogue between Armenia and Qatar significantly boosted by high-level mutual visits.

“Our bilateral relations have a great potential for development, and parliamentary ties have their unique role on that path,” Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said. The minister added that friendly groups have already been formed in both parliaments.

The interlocutors emphasized that the relations between the two countries, as well as between Armenia and the countries of the Arab world more broadly, are based on the ties and mutual sympathy formed historically between the two peoples.

Minister Mirzoyan added that the opening of Armenia’s resident embassy in Qatar in 2019 and Qatar’s resident embassy in Armenia in 2023 is also an evidence of this. At the same time, it is a commitment to undertake joint concrete efforts to develop both bilaterally and on the platform of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The interlocutors also referred to the existing challenges in the conditions of modern geopolitical developments.

Minister Mirzoyan mentioned the Armenian government’s provision of humanitarian assistance to displaced refugees from Gaza as part of efforts aimed at alleviating the situation of the civilian population.

Referring to the efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus, Minister Mirzoyan presented the steps being taken towards the normalization of relations with the neighbors, including the position of Armenia on the key issues that remain unsolved in the draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The importance of ensuring greater clarity in the delimitation process based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration was emphasized.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed his interlocutor on the “Crossroads of Peace” program developed by the Armenian government as a pillar of sustainable development.