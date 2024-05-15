Biden administration plans $1bn arms shipment to Israel

The White House has told Congress it wants to send more than $1bn in weapons to Israel, despite pressure over Israel’s Rafah offensive.

The package would include tank rounds, mortars and armored tactical vehicles, according to Reuters news agency.

The plan – confirmed by a congressional aid to CBS – must still be approved by regulators.

Last week President Biden said he would halt weapons shipments if Israel launched a major invasion of Rafah.

On Tuesday, Israeli tanks advanced deeper into residential areas the south-east of the Gazan city, Palestinians told Reuters.

Mr Biden said last week that he had delayed the shipment of 2,000lb bombs to Israel because of how they might be used in such a ground operation.

Asked by CNN about the delay, Mr Biden said: “Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs.”