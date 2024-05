Armenian FM to participate in the session of CoE Committee of Ministers

On May 16-17, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Strasbourg (France).

Minister Mirzoyan will participate in the 133rd Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which will be dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Council of Europe.

Bilateral meetings with CoE officials and counterparts from other countries are also scheduled.

Armenia became a full member of the Council of Europe on 25 January 2001.