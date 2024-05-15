Political consultations held between Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Georgia

On May 13-14, the Republic of Armenia and Georgia held another round of political consultations in Tbilisi. The consultations were co-chaired by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Vahan Kostanyan and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Lasha Darsalia.

The delegations of the both countries emphasized holding the first political consultations since the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia, and noted the significance of continued dialogue and cooperation between the two.

Participants of the meeting reviewed the existing relations between Armenia and Georgia and discussed further prospects of cooperation. Economy, trade, transport, energy, tourism, culture and education were noted as the main pillars of this solid cooperation and a firm foundation to build on. It was also noted that the process of delimitation/demarcation of the state border between Armenia and Georgia will remain a priority of a bilateral agenda.

Due consideration was allocated to the dynamics in the South Caucasus, as well as global processes impacting the region. Participants of the meeting underlined the importance of peace and stability, as an essential condition for regional development and prosperity. In this context the parties reiterated univocal support to each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The discussion also included the role of Armenia and Georgia in supporting peace and regional development, as well as adherence to European values.

The parties once again noted that between Armenia and Georgia the existing special relations and Strategic Partnership are determined not only by geographical proximity, but active cooperation and centuries-old friendship between peoples. The co-chairs expressed their readiness to contribute to the future deepening of traditionally friendly ties and development.