Second Semi-Final of Eurovision 2024: Armenia performs 8th

Sixteen countries will compete in the second semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Malta, Albania, Greece, Switzerland, Czechia, Austria, Denmark, Armenia, Latvia, San Marino, Georgia, Belgium, Estonia, Israel, Norway and the Netherlands.

The running order for the second semi-final is as follows:

1. Malta / Sarah Bonnici – “Loop”

2. Albania / BESA – “TITAN”

3. Greece / Marina Satti – “ZARI”

4. Switzerland / Nemo – “The Code”

5. Czechia / Aiko – “Pedestal”

Performance by France’s Slimane of “Mon amour”

6. Austria / Kaleen – “We Will Rave”

7. Denmark / SABA – “SAND”

8. Armenia / LADANIVA – “Jako”

9. Latvia / Dons – “Hollow”

Performance by Spain’s Nebulossa of “ZORRA”

10. San Marino / MEGARA – “11:11”

11. Georgia / Nutsa Buzaladze – “Firefighter”

12. Belgium / Mustii – “Before The Party’s Over”

13. Estonia / 5MIINUST x Puuluup – “(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi”

Performance by Italy’s Angelina Mango of “La noia”

14. Israel / Eden Golan – “Hurricane”

15. Norway / Gåte – “Ulveham”

16. Netherlands / Joost Klein – “Europapa”

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 grand final will take place on Saturday 11 May, with the running order to be determined once the finalists have been announced.