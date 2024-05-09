CultureTopVideo

Second Semi-Final of Eurovision 2024: Armenia performs 8th

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 9, 2024, 23:00
1 minute read

Sixteen countries will compete in the second semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Malta, Albania, Greece, Switzerland, Czechia, Austria, Denmark, Armenia, Latvia, San Marino, Georgia, Belgium, Estonia, Israel, Norway and the Netherlands.

The running order for the second semi-final is as follows:

1. Malta / Sarah Bonnici – “Loop”
2. Albania / BESA – “TITAN”
3. Greece / Marina Satti – “ZARI”
4. Switzerland / Nemo – “The Code”
5. Czechia / Aiko – “Pedestal”
Performance by France’s Slimane of “Mon amour”
6. Austria / Kaleen – “We Will Rave”
7. Denmark / SABA – “SAND”
8. Armenia / LADANIVA – “Jako”
9. Latvia / Dons – “Hollow”
Performance by Spain’s Nebulossa of “ZORRA”
10. San Marino / MEGARA – “11:11”
11. Georgia / Nutsa Buzaladze – “Firefighter”
12. Belgium / Mustii – “Before The Party’s Over”
13. Estonia / 5MIINUST x Puuluup – “(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi”
Performance by Italy’s Angelina Mango of “La noia”
14. Israel / Eden Golan – “Hurricane”
15. Norway / Gåte – “Ulveham”
16. Netherlands / Joost Klein – “Europapa”

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 grand final will take place on Saturday 11 May, with the running order to be determined once the finalists have been announced.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 9, 2024, 23:00
1 minute read
Show More
Back to top button