Second Semi-Final of Eurovision 2024: Armenia performs 8th

Sixteen countries will compete in the second semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Malta, Albania, Greece, Switzerland, Czechia, Austria, Denmark, Armenia, Latvia, San Marino, Georgia, Belgium, Estonia, Israel, Norway and the Netherlands.
The running order for the second semi-final is as follows:
1. Malta / Sarah Bonnici – “Loop”
2. Albania / BESA – “TITAN”
3. Greece / Marina Satti – “ZARI”
4. Switzerland / Nemo – “The Code”
5. Czechia / Aiko – “Pedestal”
Performance by France’s Slimane of “Mon amour”
6. Austria / Kaleen – “We Will Rave”
7. Denmark / SABA – “SAND”
8. Armenia / LADANIVA – “Jako”
9. Latvia / Dons – “Hollow”
Performance by Spain’s Nebulossa of “ZORRA”
10. San Marino / MEGARA – “11:11”
11. Georgia / Nutsa Buzaladze – “Firefighter”
12. Belgium / Mustii – “Before The Party’s Over”
13. Estonia / 5MIINUST x Puuluup – “(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi”
Performance by Italy’s Angelina Mango of “La noia”
14. Israel / Eden Golan – “Hurricane”
15. Norway / Gåte – “Ulveham”
16. Netherlands / Joost Klein – “Europapa”
The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 grand final will take place on Saturday 11 May, with the running order to be determined once the finalists have been announced.