Slovak PM Fico in hospital after being shot

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been shot and wounded, according to local media reports, the BBC reports.

Mr Fico was shot in front of a cultural community center in the town of Handlova, where a government meeting had been held, reports say.

Several shots were heard, according to journalists on the scene.

The Slovak leader has been taken to hospital and his alleged assailant detained by police.

Handlova is around 180km north-east of the capital Bratislava.