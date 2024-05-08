Semi-final 1: Ten countries qualify for Eurovision 2024 Grand Final

Ten countries triumphed in the first semi-final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, when 16 countries competed to get through to Saturday’s Grand Final.

Croatia, Cyprus, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine made it to the Grand Final to be held on Saturday, May 11.

The Semi-Final result was determined through televotes. The televote took place during the live broadcast of the show. The 15 participating countries, as well as Sweden, Germany and the United Kingdom, were voting in this Semi Final.

This year sees 37 countries taking part. The host country Sweden, plus “the big 5” countries – UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy – all go through automatically to the Final. The other 31 countries have to compete for 20 other spots in two semi-finals taking place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Armenia will participate in the second Semi-final on May 9.