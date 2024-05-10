CultureTopVideo

Eurovision 2024: Armenia through to the Grand Final

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 10, 2024, 01:15
Less than a minute

Armenia’s Ladanive made it through to the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024 along with Latvia, Australia, Netherlands, Norway, Israel, Greece, Estonia, Switzerland and Georgia.

The Semi-Final result was determined through televotes. The televote took place during the live broadcast of the show. The 16 participating countries, as well as France, Spain and Italy, were voting in this Semi Final.

The 10 successful qualifiers will join the qualifiers from the First Semi-Final (held on Tuesday 7 May), as well as the Big 5 plus reigning Contest champions Sweden, in the Grand Final on Saturday 11 May.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 10, 2024, 01:15
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button