Demarcation should become one of the tools that will teach Armenia and Azerbaijan to live peacefully – PM Pashinyan

Demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan should become one of the tools that will teach he two countries to live peacefully, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address to the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Yerevan.

“We need tools to learn to live peacefully. One of those tools is the “Crossroads of Peace” project proposed by the government, this project is not only for Armenia and Azerbaijan, but if we look at it in this context, one of the important points is that Armenia and Azerbaijan open for each other highways, railways, opportunities to lay pipelines through each other’s territory, electricity transmission cables, on the basis of respect for each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction, on the principle of equality and reciprocity,” PM Pashinyan said.

He reminded that these principles for the opening of regional communication channels were agreed on on July 15, 2023 in Brussels at a meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan with the mediation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

“And on October 6, 2022, in Prague, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to recognize each other’s territorial integrity on the basis of 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration,” the Prime Minister said, noting that “the declaration was signed by the 12 republics of the former Soviet Union to record that the Soviet Union ceases to exist, and the administrative borders existing at that moment between the Soviet republics become state borders because the Soviet republics become independent states.”

“On October 6, 2022, in Prague, through the mediation of French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed that the Alma-Ata Declaration should be the basis of demarcation between the two countries,” he added.

“The demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan has started these days and should become one of the tools that will teach Armenia and Azerbaijan to live peacefully,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.