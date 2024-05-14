Russian border guards to continue service on Armenia’s borders with Turkey and Iran

Russian border guards will maintain their presence in Armenia, said Alexander Bortnikov, candidate for the post of Federal Security Service (FSB) director, TASS reports.

Speaking at the Federation Council, he clarified that Russian border guards will continue to carry out service on Armenia’s borders with Turkey and Iran.

Bortnikov said that Yerevan has asked to withdraw temporary operational groups of Russian border guards from the demarcation line.

Also, at the request of the Armenian side, the Russian border guards will stop carrying out service at Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport.