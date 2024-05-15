Slovak PM in life-threatening condition after assassination attempt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been shot a number of times in what officials are calling an assassination attempt, the BBC reports.

He is in a life-threatening condition, according to an update on his official social media account.

His alleged assailant has been detained by the police.

Fico was wounded as he left a government meeting in the central town of Handlova. As Fico greeted crowds in front of a cultural community center, several shots were heard before his security detail bundled him into a nearby car.

The attacker’s motive is not yet known.