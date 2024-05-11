Eurovision Grand Final: Armenia performs 19th

The Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024 takes place in Malmö, Sweden.
Public broadcasters from 37 countries entered the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 but only 26 acts can compete in the Grand Final. Armenia’s LADANIVA performs 19th during the show.
The running order of the Eurovision Grand Final is as follows:
1. Sweden – Marcus & Martinus – Unforgettable
2. Ukraine – alyona alyona & Jerry Heil – Teresa & Maria
3. Germany – ISAAK – Always On The Run
4. Luxembourg – TALI – Fighter
5. Netherlands – Joost Klein – Europapa (Will not compete due to disqualification)
6. Israel – Eden Golan – Hurricane
7. Lithuania – Silvester Belt – Luktelk
8. Spain – Nebulossa – ZORRA
9. Estonia – 5MIINUST x Puuluup – (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi
10. Ireland – Bambie Thug – Doomsday Blue
11. Latvia – Dons – Hollow
12. Greece – Marina Satti – ZARI
13. United Kingdom – Olly Alexander – Dizzy
14. Norway – Gåte – Ulveham
15. Italy – Angelina Mango – La Noia
16. Serbia – TEYA DORA – RAMONDA
17. Finland – Windows95man – No Rules!
18. Portugal – iolanda – Grito
19. Armenia – LADANIVA – Jako
20. Cyprus – Silia Kapsis – Liar
21. Switzerland – Nemo – The Code
22. Slovenia – Raiven – Veronika
23. Croatia – Baby Lasagna – Rim Tim Tagi Dim
24. Georgia – Nutsa Buzaladze – Firefighter
25. France – Slimane – Mon Amour
26. Austria – Kaleen – We Will Rave