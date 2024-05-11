Eurovision Grand Final: Armenia performs 19th

The Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024 takes place in Malmö, Sweden.

Public broadcasters from 37 countries entered the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 but only 26 acts can compete in the Grand Final. Armenia’s LADANIVA performs 19th during the show.

The running order of the Eurovision Grand Final is as follows:

1. Sweden – Marcus & Martinus – Unforgettable

2. Ukraine – alyona alyona & Jerry Heil – Teresa & Maria

3. Germany – ISAAK – Always On The Run

4. Luxembourg – TALI – Fighter

5. Netherlands – Joost Klein – Europapa (Will not compete due to disqualification)

6. Israel – Eden Golan – Hurricane

7. Lithuania – Silvester Belt – Luktelk

8. Spain – Nebulossa – ZORRA

9. Estonia – 5MIINUST x Puuluup – (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi

10. Ireland – Bambie Thug – Doomsday Blue

11. Latvia – Dons – Hollow

12. Greece – Marina Satti – ZARI

13. United Kingdom – Olly Alexander – Dizzy

14. Norway – Gåte – Ulveham

15. Italy – Angelina Mango – La Noia

16. Serbia – TEYA DORA – RAMONDA

17. Finland – Windows95man – No Rules!

18. Portugal – iolanda – Grito

19. Armenia – LADANIVA – Jako

20. Cyprus – Silia Kapsis – Liar

21. Switzerland – Nemo – The Code

22. Slovenia – Raiven – Veronika

23. Croatia – Baby Lasagna – Rim Tim Tagi Dim

24. Georgia – Nutsa Buzaladze – Firefighter

25. France – Slimane – Mon Amour

26. Austria – Kaleen – We Will Rave