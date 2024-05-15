Armenia, French Development Agency to expand cooperation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Deputy CEO of the French Development Agency Bertrand Walckenaer.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the cooperation with the French Development Agency and expressed hope that it would further develop to embrace new areas. Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia is interested in deepening and expanding cooperation with France in all fields, and noted that consistent steps are being taken in this direction.

Bertrand Walckenaer noted that the Agency plans to expand the directions of cooperation with the Armenian government and the scope of programs, contributing to the development of various infrastructures in Armenia.

During the meeting, issues related to the projects implemented in cooperation with the French Development Agency, including the construction of the Vedi reservoir, were discussed.