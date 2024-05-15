Uruguay House of Representatives approves bill declaring April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

On May 14, the House of Representatives of Uruguay unanimously approved a bill that declares April 24 of each year as “Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day,” Diaro Armenia reports.

The initiative had been approved by the Senate on May 7 , so if no observations are made by the Executive Branch, it will be promulgated as law in the coming days.

The project approved by both Chambers is based on an initiative by Dr. Gustavo Vaneskahian of the Evangelical Harmony Church, which after becoming public, received the support of different institutions of the Armenian community, including the Armenian National Committee of Uruguay.