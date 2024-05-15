Violence has no place in politics: Armenian PM wishes speedy recovery to Slovakia’s Robert Fico

Shocked by the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a post on Twitter after an assassination attempt on the SLovak Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan wished the latter a speedy recovery.

“Violence has no place in politics and is utterly deplorable. My sympathies extend to Robert Fico, his loved ones, and the friendly people of Slovakia,” PM Pashinyan wrote.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot a number of times in what officials are calling an assassination attempt.

He is in a life-threatening condition, according to an update on his official social media account.