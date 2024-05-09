“Tavush for the Motherland” movement holding a rally in Republic Square

The rally of the “Tavush for the Motherland” movement in the Republic Square began with the national anthem of the Republic of Armenia, the Lord’s prayer and chants of “Armenian, Motherland, Armenia and God.”

The leader of the movement, head of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Bagrat Galstanian thanked all the supporters of the movement, noting that the demand of the movement is to stop the border delimitation process in Tavush province.

“We came with the idea of reconciliation. Our movement has no color, but it is a combination of different colors, and the combination of all colors is white, the secret of reconciliation, peace, and victory,” he noted.

“Tavush for the Motherland” movement demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The leader of the Diocese of Tavush said that the movement is giving Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan one hour to submit his resignation. “I am ready to meet and discuss the conditions of resignation,” he noted.

The protest movement began in Armenia’s northern Tavush province following the announcement of the start of border delimitation process on April 19.

The Police have urged to strictly observance the public order. In a statement the Police said they “will continue to perform the functions assigned by law, ensuring public order and the safety of citizens.”

They urged the participants and organizers of today’s rally to refrain from actions aimed at violating public order, to respect the rights of fellow citizens and to obey the legal requirements of the Police officers who maintain public order.