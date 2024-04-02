UK and US sign landmark agreement to test AI safety

The UK and US have signed a landmark deal to work together on testing advanced artificial intelligence (AI), the BBC reports.

The agreement signed on Monday says both countries will work together on developing “robust” methods for evaluating the safety of AI tools and the systems that underpin them.

It is the first bilateral agreement of its kind.

UK tech minister Michelle Donelan said it is “the defining technology challenge of our generation”.

“We have always been clear that ensuring the safe development of AI is a shared global issue,” she said.