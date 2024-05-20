US expresses condolences for death of Raisi

The US has now expressed its “official condolences” for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials in the helicopter crash.

“As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Miller added.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said there was no immediate security impact arising from Raisi’s death and that the US did not know the cause of the crash but did not dispute that it was an accident.

“We continue to monitor the situation but we don’t have any insights into the cause of the accident,” he added.