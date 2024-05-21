PoliticsTop

Armenian PM, CIA Deputy Director discuss international, regional issues

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 21, 2024, 15:52
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by the Deputy Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, David Cohen.

Armenia-US bilateral, as well as international agenda issues were discussed.

