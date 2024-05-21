Home | All news | Politics | Armenian PM, CIA Deputy Director discuss international, regional issues PoliticsTop Armenian PM, CIA Deputy Director discuss international, regional issues Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 21, 2024, 15:52 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by the Deputy Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, David Cohen. Armenia-US bilateral, as well as international agenda issues were discussed. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 21, 2024, 15:52 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print