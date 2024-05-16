Catholicos of All Armenians receives Noubar Afeyan

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received the initiator of the “Future Armenian” movement, co-founder of the “Aurora” humanitarian initiative, renowned scientist and philanthropist Noubar Afeyan in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.



Archbishop Khajak Barsamyan, the Legate of the Western Europe and the Representative of the Armenian Church to Holy See, was present at the meeting.



His Holiness hailed Nubar Afeyan’s visit to Armenia and Mother See Holy Etchmiadzin, commending the latter’s support to Armenia and Artsakh Armenians.



The Catholicos of All Armenians and Mr. Afeyan referred to the developments in Armenia, the security challenges faced by the Armenian people, as well as the problems of the occupation and depopulation of Artsakh, the protection of the rights of Artsakh Armenians, the release of Artsakh’s military-political leadership and prisoners of war, and the preservation of Artsakh’s spiritual and cultural heritage.



The interlocutors also touched upon the Armenia-Diaspora connection, the challenges faced by the Diaspora, emphasizing the programs aimed at the effective use of the potential of the Diaspora in these difficult times for the Motherland.